Delhi police register FIR against Sushil Kumar and his supporters

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against wrestler Sushil Kumar and his supporters on charges of violence and death threats against Praveen Rana and his brother Naveen at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday. Rana had claimed that Sushil’s supporters had beaten up his brother and threatened him if he “dared” to compete against Sushil in the Pro Wrestling League next month. Prior to this, slaps, blows and plastic chairs were thrown about in the scuffle that broke out. An FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered after Sushil’s supporters for the clashes.

Sushil had qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in his quest to add to his two gold medals in New Delhi and Glasgow. In the semi-final, Sushil beat Rana 7-3 in what was the most hotly-contested bout on Friday in the 74kg category. During the bout, Sushil complained to the referee that Rana had bit his arm, slapped him across the face and tried to trip him during the bout.

It’s very unfortunate and highly condemnable what has happened today at the stadium. I do not support anyone who gets violence in between sportsmanship. My aim is to fight & win for my Nation like a true sportsman & not to win against any group or individual #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) December 29, 2017

Minutes after the final between Sushil and Jitendra Kumar, around 20-25 spectators ran down the narrow corridor of the stadium, slapping and heckling Rana. When Naveen tried to shield his younger brother, he became their target and was punched, kicked and beaten with plastic chairs. In the process, Naveen sustained multiple injuries and blood flowed from wounds on the forehead.

