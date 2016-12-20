Delhi boys Gaurav Nandrajog, Rish Jalan enter men’s semis at India Open squash

Nandrajog drubbed local player Sachin Ugade in straight games, while third seed Jalan waged a grim battle against another Mumbai player, Pranay Merchant. (Source: file, representational) Nandrajog drubbed local player Sachin Ugade in straight games, while third seed Jalan waged a grim battle against another Mumbai player, Pranay Merchant. (Source: file, representational)

Delhi’s Gaurav Nandrajog and Rishi Jalan entered the men’s semi-finals of the the 73rd CCI-Western India Open Squash Tournament being held at the Cricket Club of India courts here today.

Nandrajog drubbed local player Sachin Ugade in straight games, while third seed Jalan waged a grim battle against another Mumbai player, Pranay Merchant and fought back from 1-2 down to win in five games in the quarter-finals.

Also through were two other Maharashtra players – Ness Billimoria and Aditya Jagtap.

Meanwhile, Saisha Gupta shocked top seed Kaavya Bansal to enter the girls’ under-13 final, while Yoshna Singh upset second seed Aishwarya Khubchandani in the girls under-15 semi-finals.

Yoshna will face under-15 national champion and top seed Ananya Dabke in the final tomorrow.

Results: Men (Quarter-finals): Ness Billimoria bt Vicky Gagat 13-11, 11-3, 11-2; Aditya Jagtap bt Guhan Senthilkumar (TN) 11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 11-7; Rishi Jalan (Del) bt Pranay Merchant 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 12-10; Gaurav Nandrajog (Del) bt Sachin Ugade 11-3, 11-2, 11-5.

Boys U-15 (Semi-finals): Neel Joshi bt Aakash Gupta 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Advait Adik bt Deepak Mandal 11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Boys U-17 (Semi-finals): Yash Fadte (Goa) bt Suraj Chand 11-13, 11-2, 11-9, 11-3; Rahul Baitha bt Aryan Parekh 11-5, 12-10, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8.

Girls U-15 (Semi-finals): Ananya Dabke bt Anannya More 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6; Yoshna Singh bt Aishwarya Khubchandani 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Girls U-17 (Semi-finals): Navmi Sharma bt Radhika Rathore (MP) 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6; Avani Nagar bt Bhavna Goyal 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.