Defending champion Pankaj Advani to lead India’s charge at Asian Snooker and Team Championships

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani is set to defend his 6-red snooker title with India fielding a strong team at the Asian 6-Red Snooker and Team Championships scheduled here over the next one week.

The Indian contingent will be spearheaded by 16-time world champion Advani. He will accompanied by Kamal Chawla, Faisal Khan, Malkeet Singh besides former billiards player Ashok Shandilya, who will be here as a coach. In the 2016 edition in Abu Dhabi, Advani lifted the title to make it his first Asian snooker victory.

“I am excited to play an Asian event in a different place(Kyrgyzstan) as well as am looking forward to defending my Asian 6-Red Snooker Title,” said Advani.

“This will be the final Continental Championship before the World events commence in August. Therefore, I’m looking to add another medal, preferably gold again, and maintain my good run for the season so far.”

When asked how the second half of the year is looking, Advani said, “Once this event is over, I’ll be gearing up for the IBSF World 6-red Snooker Championship in Egypt in August,followed by another world event in Bangkok in September.

“Then it’ll be time for Billiards where I’ll be defending the World Title in the point format in India. The final event of the year will be the IBSF World Snooker Championship (15-red) in Malta. Lots of cue sport action to look forward to.”

Advani won the Asian Billiards Championship earlier this year before losing in the final of Asian Snooker Championship.

