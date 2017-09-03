Deepika Kumari makes first round exit in Archery World Cup Final

Former world number one Deepika Kumari lost in straight sets at the World Cup Final. (Source: Express Archive) Former world number one Deepika Kumari lost in straight sets at the World Cup Final. (Source: Express Archive)

Deepika Kumari was beaten by Tan Ya-ting in straight sets to make a first round exit from the Archery World Cup Final in Rome on Sunday. The four-time silver medallist failed to create a dent in the final as she bowed out without winning a set as the archer from Chinese Taipei continued to prove a nemesis for Deepika from their showdown at the Rio Olympics last year. Ya-Ting won the contest 6-0 at the Stadio dei Marmi to hand Deepika an early ouster.

Coming into the final draw as the lone Indian, Deepika made the cut to the by virtue of her two quarterfinal finishes in the four World Cups this year. The Taiwanese archer, who had eliminated Deepika in the Olympics pre-quarterfinal last year, started off with two perfect 10’s to take the first set with utmost ease. Ya-ting shot 10-9-10 to set an early momentum, while Deepika started slowly and shot 8-9-10 and never really overcame her first set jitters.

The Olympic bronze medallist shot a sensational 30 out of 30 in the second set, to which Deepika (25) had no answer. Taking her dominant show from the first two sets, Ya-ting shot 28 in the third set and blew away any chance of the Indian’s bid for a fifth final.

