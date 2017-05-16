Latest News

Deepika Kumari determined to clinch 2017 World Cup title

Deepika Kumari has earned four silver medals so far in the Archery World Cup.

May 16, 2017
deepika kumari, world archery championship, deepika kumari archery world cup, world cup archery, deepika kumari archery world cup, india archery, sports news, indian express Deepika Kumari is India’s most successful female archer. (Source: File)

Ahead of the first stage of the 2017 Hyundai Archery World Cup, four-time runner-up Deepika Kumari admitted that she would like to convert a silver medal into gold this time.

“There’s a gap between silver and gold and that’s what I’m figuring out now,” she is quoted as saying in the official website of the World Archery, “I need to identify and understand everything I need to win and not just remain with the silver. I want to win and become a world champion. I really want to.”

Deepika is India’s most successful female archer. In addition to the four silver medals at the Archery World Cup, she has two junior world titles and gold at the Commonwealth Games, which she won at the age of 16 in Delhi.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she finished ninth individually and sixth with the recurve women’s team at her second Olympics.

“After Rio I worked on my physical fitness, improving technical aspects of my archery and doing physiological training as well,” said Deepika. “At the moment, I’m not worried about scoring, my main focus is to develop my confidence, my technique and see what else I can continue learning.”

“World Cup stages are the way for me to improve before a big win at the worlds,” she added. Deepika said that she is now craving to be world champion after finishing second so many times. “I know competition will be high throughout the season and it still too early to predict, but I’ll take it because I’m committed and honest with the process I’m going through right now.”

