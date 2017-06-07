Deepika Kumar tops qualification round of Archery World Cup Stage II

Deepika Kumari is India’s most successful female archer. (Source: File) Deepika Kumari is India’s most successful female archer. (Source: File)

Deepika Kumari revived hopes of securing a medal in the Arrchery World Cup as she finished the Stage II qualification rounds of the women’s recurve section. The four-time silver medal winner shot 34 perfect 10s to total 672 and was ths five points ahead of Taipei’s Peng Chia-Mao. Deepika now begins her campaign from the last-32.

Deepika had made a quarter final exit at the World Cup Stage I held in Shanghai. Her team mates Monika Sarena and Preeti finished 31st and 45th respectively. The team itself ranked fifth in the draw of 16. The men’s recurve category, Dhaniram Basumatary was the best placed India at seventh with 667, two points ahead of Olympian Atanu Das who finished 13th. The third Indian Indrachand Swami finished 25th and the team bagged third place in the qualification ranking.

Deepika is India’s most successful female archer. In addition to the four silver medals at the Archery World Cup, she has two junior world titles and gold at the Commonwealth Games, which she won at the age of 16 in Delhi. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she finished ninth individually and sixth with the recurve women’s team at her second Olympics.

