Deepak Gulia wins bronze, Veer Dev Punia enters bronze-medal play-offs

India began their campaign in the Junior World Wrestling championships on a positive note with Veer Dev Gulia bagging a bronze medal while Deepak Punia entering the bronze medal play-off round in Tampere, Finland.

In the men’s 74kg freestyle category, Gulia finished third after getting the better of Yamasaki Yajuro of Japan 8-5 in the bronze medal play-off bout on the opening day of the competition last night.

Gulia had made it to the bronze medal play-offs despite losing in the quarterfinals as his last-eight stage opponent,

Isa Shapiev of Uzbekistan, reached the gold medal round of 74kg.Gulia had started well by beating Johann Christoph

Gulia had started well by beating Johann Christoph Steinforth of Germany 6-2 in the 1/8 stage, but lost in the quarterfinals 0-11 to the Uzbek wrestler. But, with Shapiev entering the gold medal round, Gulia got another chance and he took full advantage of it, defeating Ty Stuart Bridgwater of Canada 5-0 in his repechage bout.

However, another Indian — Ravinder — who also made it to the bronze medal round in men’s 60kg freestyle, lost out on a third-place finish after going down to Japan’s Hiromu Sakaki 6-9.

Wedsnesday, Punia reached the bronze-medal round after losing his semifinal bout to Zahid Valencia of USA 0-11 in men’s 84kg freestyle category.

Punia first defeated Javrail Shapiev of Uzbekistan 18-12 in 1/8 stage, and followed it by beating Bendeguz Toth of

Hungary 4-0 in his quarterfinal bout.

He, however, went down in the last four stage and will now be fighting for a bronze.

Punia will take on Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov of Azerbaijan for the third-fourth place match later tonight.

Other Indians in the fray, Bharat Patil (55kg), Karan (66kg) and Mohit (120kg) bowed out of the tournament

early

