Deepa Malik criticises Delhi government for forgetting differently abled athletes

Paralympic silver-medalist Deepa Malik criticised the Delhi government on Tuesday for lack of felicitation after they returned back from Rio Olympics.

In an interview to ANI, Malik said that they should be treated equally. “We received a warm welcome after coming from the Rio Olympics, but there is a still a disappointment in our hearts that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not met us so far. Although there was no compulsion that he should have met us, the question is that he felicitated athletes of able body but not paralympics athletes,” she said.

Calling for equal rights, she said that both Paralympics athletes and able bodied players are at par in every sports policy but the felicitations have been missing. She said, “The medal which I have bagged is also counted in mainstream sports. Our ranks are also constitutionally equal. If private body would have given the awards then it would not have mattered to me. But if a government body announces something then I feel that we should be treated equally.”

“Why is there discrimination for Paralympics athletes when both are at par in every sports policy then why we have been forgotten in felicitations of our medals by Delhi Government?”

She also said that she put the matter in front of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers but nothing has been done on it so far.

“We waited for the announcement. Later, we all medal winners met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. We gave a written application to him. I also requested other ministers telephonically to have a meeting with Kejriwal. My request is to just treat us equally.”

