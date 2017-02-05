Debendranath Sarangi elected vice-president of Asia Squash Federation

Debendranath Sarangi is the second Indian to become the vice-president of the ASF. (Source: SRFI) Debendranath Sarangi is the second Indian to become the vice-president of the ASF. (Source: SRFI)

Debendranath Sarangi was elected as the vice-president of the Asia Squash Federation with two-third majority at the 37th ASF Annual General Meeting.

Sarangi, who is the President of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, replaced the sitting VP and management committee member Syed Razi Nawab of Pakistan.

He is the second Indian to become the vice-president of the ASF.

N Ramachandran, the former World Squash Federation (WSF) President, had earlier served as the vice-president of the Asian body.

A delighted Ramachandran said, “I am extremely happy to learn that another Indian has come into the international body of squash. With the Indian juniors winning the gold medal in the ongoing Asian championship, indeed it has been a memorable Sunday for Indian squash.”