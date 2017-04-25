Day after complaints against ‘irregularities’, MOA secretary denies charges

The secretary of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), Balasaheb Landge, has denied all the charges levied against him and the functioning of MOA by various sports associations.

On Monday, Pune Newsline had reported on how several sports associations in the state have come together to highlight the “irregularities” in the functioning of MOA.

The associations had also accused MOA Secretary Balasaheb Landge of failing to discharge his duties in the right manner. In a letter, addressed to the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai, the associations had demanded a corrective action.

The hearing with the commissioner is due on May 9.

“We have been working as per the constitution and guidelines of MOA. In the past few years, the state’s performance in the national games has been excellent due to our continuous efforts. All the meetings have been happening as per the schedule,” said Landge.

On the charges of failing to hold State Mini Olympics, Landge said, “The initiative was proposed by MOA to the state government many years ago but we didn’t get funds from the government and hence it didn’t kick off.”

He added that at a recently-held meeting, it was decided that MOA will organising state games every two years, on the lines of National Games.

“We will organise even if we will not get funds from the state government. We have decided to seek sponsorship from private parties and organisations. State games will witness 15 games, sucha as athletics, swimming, archery, boxing, wresting, kho-kho, kabaddi. Further details will be decided in our next meeting in May,” he said.

Meanwhile, the associations had also demanded that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) should declare the election of MOA, held on March 25 this year, as illegal as the MOA secretary did not follow the election procedure as per the National Sports Development of India.

In January 2015, the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) was formed by IOA on ad-hoc basis to conduct 2015 National Games in Kerala and to conduct elections to GFI.

The associations have alleged that though as per the provisions, the ad-hoc committee for GFI had no authority and powers to conduct the elections of Maharashtra state or any other state gymnastics associations, the ad-hoc committee conducted election of Maharashtra & Haryana in May 2015.

Besides, the sports associations have also alleged that Landge had permitted other faction of the association to form parallel executive committees in sports associations and had granted recognition without the approval of executive committee or general assembly of MOA.

Suryakant Pawar, secretary of Maharashtra Cycling Association (MCA), said as per the order given by the court in February 2015, MCA is a legal association. Yet, the association has not been recognised by the MOA till date.

“Though the names of members — Azam Pansare and Pratap Jadhav — haven’t been recognised as members of MCA legally, they feature as members in the list of MOA as fictitious MCA members. And MCA, which is one of the founder members of MOA, hasn’t been given recognition,” he added.

Meanwhile, though as per the rules and regulations of MOA, “No officer bearer shall hold office consecutively for more than two terms or eight years”, this is Landge’s 14th year at MOA.

Langde has been re-elected as the secretary for another four years after winning the MOA election held in March.

