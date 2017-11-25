Top Stories

Davis Cup Finals: France move one step closer to 10th title, beat Belgium in doubles

France moved one step closer to a 10th Davis Cup title when Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4.

By: Reuters | Lille | Published: November 25, 2017 10:17 pm
Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore. (Source: Reuters)
France moved one step closer to a 10th Davis Cup title when Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the final against neighbours Belgium on Saturday.

The French pair, in their first competitive match together, were down a break in the third set when Bemelmans suffered a meltdown, allowing Les Bleus to turn the situation around.

David Goffin put the visitors ahead by beating Lucas Pouille in the opening singles before Jo-Wilfried Tsonga levelled for 1-1 when he defeated Steve Darcis in the second singles on Friday.

Tsonga and Goffin face off in the first reverse singles on Sunday.

