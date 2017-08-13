Davinder Singh Kang falls short, finishes 12th in javelin throw at World Championships

Davinder Singh Kang finished 12th in javelin throw at World Championships. (Source: Reuters) Davinder Singh Kang finished 12th in javelin throw at World Championships. (Source: Reuters)

Davinder Singh Kang finished a disappointing 12th in the men’s javelin’s throw final on the penultimate day of competitions at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Kang, who has become the first Indian to have qualified for the final round in javelin throw in a World Championship, came up with a best throw of 80.02m in his third attempt to end 12th in a 13-man field.

He began with a 75.40m and then fouled his second attempt before throwing 80.02 in his third throw. He was eliminated after three throws while the top eight continued the competition.

Johannes Vetter of Germany won the gold with a best throw of 89.89m while Jakub Vadlejch (89.73m) of Czech Republic and Petr Frydrych (88.32m), also of Czech Republic, clinched the silver and bronze respectively.

“The right shoulder injury I was carrying into the tournament was too much for me to bear today and because of that I could not do well today. I did not want to give excuses but I would have done better if not for the injury. I am disappointed that I have let the country down,” Kang said after the event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App