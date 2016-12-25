Yuvraj Singh met Babita at Dangal premier, says ‘she is true Indian hero’

Babita Kumari with Yuvraj Singh (L) and Angad Bedi (R). Babita Kumari with Yuvraj Singh (L) and Angad Bedi (R).

Even after two day’s of it’s release, Dangal is going strong at the box office. Before it got released on Friday, a special premier was held in Mumbai for Bollywood and other celebrities that included crickets and businessmen as well.

Not to forget the Phogat family, on whom the movie is inspired. Dangal is a biopic on Mahavir Phogat, father of four girls – Geeta, Babita, Ritu and Sangeeta. The movie is based on Mahavir and his two eldest daughters.

And when the three, with other members of the family reached the premier of Dangal in Mumbai, everyone wanted to meet them.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh didn’t miss the chance to meet the Babita. He posted a photo on his Facebook account with Babita, the second of the four Phogat sisters.

While he did not meet Geeta, he wrote he was looking forward to meeting her as well. He praised the movie and Mahavir’s story saying “what an amazing story. Go watch Dangal.”

“Met the true Indian hero Babita Phogat look forward to meet her sister Geeta Phogat! What an amazing story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters. Go watch Dangal,” he wrote with the photo.

Yuvraj is himself a cancer survivor that even kept him out of cricket in 2012-13. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, just after the World Cup, which India won.

Yuvraj Singh was the hero for India in that tournament with both bat and ball and even won the man-of-the-tournament award.

