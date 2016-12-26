Aamir Khan starrer Dangal made tax-free in Haryana

Amir Khan starrer movie promotes wrestling and showcases the struggle of Phogat family. (Source: File) Amir Khan starrer movie promotes wrestling and showcases the struggle of Phogat family. (Source: File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Amir Khan starrer movie “Dangal” would be tax-free in the state.

‘Dangal’ deals with the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his effort in breaking social barriers and encouraging his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to enter the world of wrestling and achieve laurels at the international level.

“The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme and promotion of wrestling in the movie,” announced Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dangal which was released on December 23, has Aamir Khan playing the role of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the roles of Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat, respectively.

The movie not only shows the struggle the Phogat family went through but it also shows Geeta Phogat’s Commonwealth Games journey, where the 55 kg wrestler became the first Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in wrestling.

Geeta is also the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics as she made it to the London 2012 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, the second of the Phogat sisters, Babita, has been long touted as the most talented wrestler in the country’s history alongwith her younger cousin Vinesh. Her silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games shot her to limelight.

The film has collected Rs 64.60 crore in two days. With a first day collection of Rs 29.78 crore, Dangal also has the second highest opening day collection of the year after Sultan.

