Geeta Phogat, challenges after Dangal movie

Geeta Phogat (L) with Kiran Rao (second from left), Dangal star Aamir Khan and her father Mahavir (right). (Source: PTI) Geeta Phogat (L) with Kiran Rao (second from left), Dangal star Aamir Khan and her father Mahavir (right). (Source: PTI)

By the time she became the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for Olympics, Geeta Phogat had already made waves in the Indian wrestling arena. Not only had she become the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold in female wrestling, there was no other women wrestler in the country who could have matched Geeta.

That was the 28-year-old’s aura in the wrestling circles back in 2010. At the CWG in New Delhi, the Indian crowd saw Geeta make history and two years later, she became the first Indian to qualify for Olympics (London 2012). The same year, she won a bronze medal at the World Championship, another first in the history of Indian female wrestling.

There are numerous stories about Geeta and Phogat sisters, undoubtedly the first family of women wrestling of the country.

A biopic on her father and her own journey is also a feather in the cap of the Phogat family. Hailing from the small Haryana village – Balali, Mahavir Phogat would have never thought that all his daughters will make it so big.

Geeta has been off the mat since last one year. While there is nothing noteworthy in her performance since the 2015 Asian Championship bronze medal winning effort in Doha, she will look to prove herself once again on the mat during the second season of Pro Wrestling League which begins from January 2 next year.

Geeta, alongwith her sister Babita, will represent the UP franchise and redeem herself as the top name in Indian wrestling. Her biggest competition no doubt will be Sakshi Malik, the first Indian female wrestler to win a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. Sakshi made history at the Rio Games when she won a bronze medal earlier this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd