Cyclist shares freaky look of his legs from Tour de France and the internet is going crazy

His caption read “after sixteen stages, I think my legs look little tired.” (Source: Instagram) His caption read “after sixteen stages, I think my legs look little tired.” (Source: Instagram)

Never before has been the pain the cyclists suffer or the gruelling nature of Tour de France race captured in an image or a graph. We all know that it one of most toughest and demanding sports competition but we are not familiar with what the cyclists go through in the 21-stage cycle race. But, many were enlightened on Tuesday.

While we see a champion, wearing a yellow jersey, at the end of race, every cyclist puts a lot of effort during the race. Pawel Poljanski of Poland shared a disturbing image of his legs after stage 16 of the race which shook the internet.

On his Instagram account, Poljanski shared the photo in which his legs were tanned and sunburnt and veins popping out. His captain read “after sixteen stages, I think my legs look little tired.”

Little tired? That was freaky image of his legs and even the people commenting on it were taken by surprise. Many questioned “why” and just asked if it “was healthy.”

Poljanski is part of German team Bora-Hansgrohe, and is ranked 75th in the general classification after the 16th stage of the Tour, which was between Le Puy-en-Velay and Romans-sur-Isère.

This is not the first time cyclists have shared their photos from Tour de France. In 2014, Team Sky had shared a photo by Chris Froome. That photo had some leg veins too.

Tour de France is a 21 stage race.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd