Cyclist brothers set to enter Tour of the Dragon in Bhutan

Mahendra (left) and Hitendra Mahajan. Mahendra (left) and Hitendra Mahajan.

After establishing themselves as the first Asians to complete the 4,800-km Race Across America (RAAM) and the first to cycle across 6,000 km of the Golden Quadrilateral of India, Nashik-based Hitendra (45) and Mahendra Mahajan (40) are embarking on completing the Tour of the Dragon on September 2 in Bhutan. The Tour of the Dragon is considered the toughest mountain race in the world. It is a one-day 268-km mile race staged on roads in the Himalayas at elevations of 1,200-3,000 m.

In 2015, the Mahajan brothers completed the RAAM race and crossed the finish line in eight days, 14 hours and 55 minutes. Unlike the Tour De France, RAAM is a multi-day event where participants have to cycle continuously for several hours, which tests them physically and mentally.

Said Mahendra, “There is a unique charm in mountain racing and in The Tour of The Dragon, visibility will be blocked because of the clouds. Many refer to it as the death race.”

The brothers were in Pune on Friday at an event at Starkenn Sports which has appointed them the brand ambassadors.

Last year, the brother were invited to New Delhi to be facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Golden Quadrilateral journey. They brothers promoted the message, “Follow the rules and India will rule” and distributed as many as 16,000 pamphlets highlighting the “importance of following rules for India to become a true superpower”.

Hitendra said, “After completing the Race Across America, we decided to put India on the cycling map by making the world aware of our Golden Quadrilateral.”

The brothers want to revive the cycling culture in India. Hitendra said, “Pune was once known as the cycling capital of Asia with the most number of cyclists in the continent, but somewhere along the line, things changed due to development.” The duo also prepare and mentor cyclists, primarily those who come from tribal background in Nashik who want to prepare for RAAM and other races across the city.

At the event, Pravin Patil, CEO and MD of Starkenn Sports, said, “We currently sponsor as many as 10 promising cyclists from both urban and rural India. I spotted cyclist Rutuja Satpute at the Nashik Peloton (a race) and was stunned at the fact that she completed the race faster than most boys. Even though she is a potential Olympian, she couldn’t afford the expenses to reach that level. I took her to my store and asked her to take home the bicycle of her choice and even sponsored her training in Belgium.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App