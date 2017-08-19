Sledging, shot clocks, coloured clothing… cue sports gets its IPL

India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani will take part in, Cue Slam, a city-based league that begins in Ahmedabad tonight. India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani will take part in, Cue Slam, a city-based league that begins in Ahmedabad tonight.

Mic’d-up players, soft-sledging and shot clock. In the backyard of one of the game’s most-celebrated purist, Geet Sethi, cue sports will flirt with some of the boldest changes in its attempt to go the IPL way. Cue Slam, a city-based league that begins in Ahmedabad tonight, doesn’t exactly promise to revolutionise the sport. Instead, the idea is to lift it out of anonymity. And it’s poised to do it in a brash and glitzy manner.

Players’ wardrobes will now have bright-coloured polo shirts instead of the waist coats and bow ties. They will be encouraged to have a go at each other while the crowd, which is required to stay silent for the players to focus, wouldn’t be stopped from cheering even when a player is hunched on the table. Matches will last just 15 minutes and a player will have just 20 seconds to pot the ball. “It’s something the connoisseurs of the game might not approve of,” admits 16-time billiards world champion Pankaj Advani, who will lead the Chennai Strikers squad. “But to make it appealing to a wider audience, it is important to shake things up. I am excited to wear a yellow t-shirt instead of the bow tie. It’ll brighten things up and look good on TV.”

Television needs, in fact, dictate the format. One of the reasons Atul Pande, who’s company Sportzlive has conceptualised the league, chose Ahmedabad as the venue for the league’s first edition because ‘it’s Geet Sethi’s city’. But that’s where the tournament’s tryst with tradition ends. Pande, who was the CEO of a sports channel before starting this venture, says 90 percent of the revenue generated by these leagues comes from television. Its demands, then, cannot be ignored. “The viewer engagement does not last beyond one-and-a-half to two hours,” Pande says. “In that time frame, we have to finish a competitive match and also need enough moments to keep bringing people back again.”

The general perception of cue sports is that it is too formal. The well-mannered, crisply dressed cueists, silent stands and three-hour long matches made cue sports spectator unfriendly even though it is one of the most popular leisure activities. According to a survey by the league’s promoters, roughly 2.5 million people play the sport recreationally and it is also the ‘most downloaded game on mobile phones.’

Globally, too, India has done reasonably well. For years, the country’s cueists have won major international titles with Advani leading the current lot. Yet, the sport remains absent from the collective consciousness. “The conventional style is pretty long-form and does not render itself easy to television. A routine billiards or snooker game could last for three to three-and-a-half hours,” Pande says. “We are trying to crunch the matches into 20 minutes. The TV and digital product needs to look appealing enough.”

To create drama – the staple for TRP-driven TV shows – players will be made to wear collar mikes. They are expected to indulge in some banter and also engage the audience by voicing their thoughts while cueing up for a shot – a twist inspired by the IPL, where players are wired up while on field. “Our intention is to create a story, rivalry of sorts. Because rivalries are watched. We still don’t know how it’ll play out on live TV,” Pande says.

Cue Slam, of course, isn’t the first league to experiment with its format. It’s promoters tried something similar with badminton, which fetched them mixed results. The Pro Badminton League had three games of 11 points each instead of the standard 15. The rivalries were created by having trump matches, where the best player of each team player his counterpart. The format attracted mixed reviews, with the 11-point system drawing flak from the players. However, there are no such apprehensions among the players with regards to Cue Slam.

“It won’t be a club game. There will be an element of seriousness to it but at the same time, there is an attempt to make it look casual,” Advani says. Though the money isn’t as big as most other IPL-inspired leagues, it’s still decent enough. Advani, for instance, will earn approximately Rs 15 lakh for a week’s job. Most of the ‘icon players’ earn in that bracket. The league owners, though, do not expect to make any profit. “We are investing a million dollars (roughly Rs 6.5 crore). But we will lose half-a-million. This is our first year, we are sampling and testing it out,” Pande says.

The jury is out on whether the format clicks. But it’s already dividing opinions. Yasin Merchant, India’s first professional snooker player, says if the format deviates too much from the traditional format, ‘then the purpose of popularizing the sport does not arise.’ “If you want to look at it in terms of gimmickry, it’s good for the game,” the 50-year-old says. “(But) People would rather prefer to watch a Geet Sethi making a 500 break in its pure form than something like this.”

