Cuba continues domination at World Boxing Championships

Traditional powerhouse Cuba continued to dominate the 19th World Boxing Championships with four of their boxers advancing to the summit clashes on the second day of semifinals, taking the total number of their finalists to seven.

The semifinals concluded with Cuba being the dominant force yet again and looked well on course to repeating the feat of the 2015 edition, in which the country won seven medals.

However, Cuba is in line to take all seven gold this time, while it had claimed four gold, two silver and a bronze last time.

Julio Cesar La Cruz (81kg), Roniel Iglesias (69kg), Lazaro Alvarez (60kg) and Yosbany Veitia (52kg) entered the semifinals today. Joahnys Argilagos (49kg), Andy Gomez Cruz (64kg) and Erislandy Savon (91kg) had made the finals on the first day of the semifinals on Friday.

Uzbekistan followed Cuba with four finalists, while Kazakhstan had three in the summit clash.

India’s campaign had ended yesterday with the loss of Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) in the semifinals. India thus signed off with one bronze medal.

