Crowd jeers Justin Gatlin again, this time at medal ceremony

Newly-crowned world 100m champion Justin Gatlin had to endure more insult as he was booed yet again by the crowd at the Olympic stadium during the medal ceremony while Usain Bolt received massive cheers despite his third place finish.

The 35-year-old Gatlin, who has served two suspensions for doping offences, ruined retiring Usain Bolt’s fairytale farewell on Saturday by beating the Jamaican sprint superstar in a highly anticipated 100m final.

Bolt, who is expected to be a part of Jamaican title defence in men’s 4x100m relay on August 12, came third, behind Gatlin and another American Christian Coleman.

Stunned to see their favourite Bolt losing the race, the crowd booed Gatlin while chanting ‘Usain Bolt! Usain Bolt!’. Gatlin was simply cold-shouldered by the London crowd and the American had responded with a ‘keep quiet’ gesture by putting his index finger on his lips.

During the victory ceremony yesterday, held just before the afternoon session, Gatlin was booed a again by the crowd. When bronze winner Bolt’s name was announced, the crowd responded with loud cheers.

But as soon as the announcer in French took Gatlin’s name, the crowd booed him. It was not a prolonged boo though as some sections of the crowd began to clap in acknowledgement of Gatlin’s victory.

Gatlin took the abuse on his chin as he stood stoically on the podium without showing any emotions.

He later called up Bolt and silver medal winner American compatriot Coleman to pose together for the shutterbugs.

Interestingly, athletics’ world governing body (IAAF) chief Sebastian Coe had earlier said that the American should have been banned for life for a 2006 dope offence.

The IAAF President Coe also gave away the medals to Gatlin, Coleman and Bolt as it’s customary for the global body cheif to do the honours of the blue-riband event of the championships.

Coe shook hands with Gatlin before honouring the newly-crowned champion with the gold medal, just as he did with Coleman and Bolt.

