Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and where to watch Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather, what time is it in IST, online streaming

Two years back, Floyd Mayweather’s bout against Philippine’s Manny Pacquiao was the highest grossing fight with a purse value of $410 million. Billed as the fight of the century and it totally delivered in terms of the money generated. The bout was in the works for many years before it finally transpired in 2015 and Mayweather won at the iconic MGM Grand. That is going to be surpassed by the upcoming fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

At the weight in conducted on Friday, McGregor weighed in at 153 pounds (below the limit of 154 pounds) and his rival weighed in at a trimmed 149.5 pounds. Technically speaking, McGregor will also have the height and reach advantage beyond the weight.

“Weight doesn’t win fights, fighting wins fights,” said Mayweather after McGregor said he would weigh close to 170 pounds during the bout.

Many have questioned the bout itself raising issues with its merit, sporting integrity and point. But if there is one thing that can’t be debated, it is that the bout can become the highest grossing. If the TV revenue from pay-per-view stays the same as that of the Mayweather-Pacquiao bout, the fight purse is likely to be worth approximately $300 million, with total revenues at $700 million.

When is the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout? The bout between a 49-0 record holding Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be fought on Saturday, August 26. Due to the time difference, it will be on Sunday in the Indian time zone.

Where is the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout? The bout between the two athletes is at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It can accommodate 20,000 people.

What time in IST is Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather? The event featuring Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will begin from 8.30 AM IST (3 AM GMT/4 AM BST/ 11 PM [Saturday] EST.

Which TV channel will live broadcast the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout? The bout between the UFC star Conor McGregor and boxer Floyd Mayweather is not being televised in the Indian sub continent.

Where can one live stream the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout? The bout will only be available to stream online and also on mobile. VEQTA has bagged the broadcast rights and will be available on their website and Android, iOS applications.

