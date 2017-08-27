Only in Express
  • Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Live: Conor McGregor goes after ‘perfect’ Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Live: Conor McGregor goes after ‘perfect’ Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Live: Stay tuned for live updates from Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather in possibly the highest grossing bout ever. The two clash in Las Vegas for the multi-million bout.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 9:00 am
conor mcgregor, floyd mayweather, conor mcgregor vs floyd mayweather, mcgregor vs mayweather live, mcgregor mayweather live updates, mcgregor mayweather live score, mcgregor mayweather live streaming, boxing news, sports news, indian express Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live: The big ticket bout takes place in Las Vegas. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

When Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with thousands in attendance and many more watching at home, he would be thinking two things: to take home, quite possibly, the biggest payday in boxing and second would be to end Mayweather’s 49-0 record. The odds are firmly in favour of the American with the Irish MMA artist McGregor likely to play second fiddle despite being heavier, taller and having the bigger reach. The bout also raises questions for the purists but it all may count for nothing if they deliver quality entertainment. Catch live updates from Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout live: After press conferences and tours across countries, it’s fight time as Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather inside the ring.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 