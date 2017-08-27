Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Live: Conor McGregor goes after ‘perfect’ Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live: The big ticket bout takes place in Las Vegas. (Source: Reuters) Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live: The big ticket bout takes place in Las Vegas. (Source: Reuters)

When Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with thousands in attendance and many more watching at home, he would be thinking two things: to take home, quite possibly, the biggest payday in boxing and second would be to end Mayweather’s 49-0 record. The odds are firmly in favour of the American with the Irish MMA artist McGregor likely to play second fiddle despite being heavier, taller and having the bigger reach. The bout also raises questions for the purists but it all may count for nothing if they deliver quality entertainment. Catch live updates from Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout live: After press conferences and tours across countries, it’s fight time as Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather inside the ring.

