‘Conor McGregor has nothing to be ashamed of’ as Floyd Mayweather downs Irishman to go 50-0

Floyd Mayweather will go into the sunset unbeaten after handing Conor McGregor a defeat in Las Vegas. (Source: AP) Floyd Mayweather will go into the sunset unbeaten after handing Conor McGregor a defeat in Las Vegas. (Source: AP)

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in the tenth round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a technical knockout to extend his unbeaten streak in professional boxing to 50-0. Immediately after, he announced his retirement for a second time to end career on a high. Competing in a not-so-comfortable square ring, McGregor didn’t fare all that badly either as he took the fight to the champion in the first few rounds before looking to go out of gas. The American boxer, self-labelled as “Mr Money”, would go down as a boxer with more money earned than any other fighter before him and a near $200 million from the last bout.

Mayweather battered McGregor around the ring in the later stages of the bout with the referee intervening in the tenth round. With 1:05 to go in the round of 12 rounds, a flurry of punches by Mayweather forced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight. The Irishman McGregor boxed surprisingly well, given his credentials as a MMA artist, but after landing some shots in the early rounds, his punches lost their weight behind them and it allowed Mayweather to go into the pursuit.

Many people attached to different sports followed the much-hyped bout in Las Vegas with India’s own professional boxer Vijender Singh in attendance in Vegas.

Thank you to the great country of Ireland and all the countries around the world for supporting me. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) 27 August 2017

Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0….sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) 27 August 2017

Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50! — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) 27 August 2017

In the final two rounds, Floyd Mayweather outlanded Conor McGregor 59-12 on power punches, per CompuBox. #StatsNightcap #MayweathervMcGregor — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 27 August 2017

Conner kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of tho. I like him even more now! 👍🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) 27 August 2017

How ever, take it, or leave it 50-0 @FloydMayweather made it! @TheNotoriousMMA was disciplined in his debut and showed good boxing skills. — Klitschko (@Klitschko) 27 August 2017

We all know he can fight but if he can learn to adapt to 12 rounds Conor will be a very good boxer. A lot of millions richer. Happy days — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) 27 August 2017

Hats off to @TheNotoriousMMA …… amazing competitor and unreal athlete…congrats to @FloydMayweather 50-0 congrats! #legend — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) 27 August 2017

Connor loves crow peck! #MayweatherMcGregor — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) 27 August 2017

The 20,000 capacity arena was filled by 14,623 people who cheered McGregor on but the volume died down as Mayweather grew into the bout.

