Only in Express
  • ‘Conor McGregor has nothing to be ashamed of’ as Floyd Mayweather downs Irishman to go 50-0

‘Conor McGregor has nothing to be ashamed of’ as Floyd Mayweather downs Irishman to go 50-0

Floyd Mayweather battered Conor McGregor around the ring in the later stages of the bout with the referee intervening in the tenth round. With 1:05 to go, a flurry of punches by Mayweather forced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 1:10 pm
conor mcgregor, floyd mayweather, mcgregor vs mayweather, mayweather vs mcgregor tweets, boxing news, mma news, sports news, indian express Floyd Mayweather will go into the sunset unbeaten after handing Conor McGregor a defeat in Las Vegas. (Source: AP)
Related News

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in the tenth round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a technical knockout to extend his unbeaten streak in professional boxing to 50-0. Immediately after, he announced his retirement for a second time to end career on a high. Competing in a not-so-comfortable square ring, McGregor didn’t fare all that badly either as he took the fight to the champion in the first few rounds before looking to go out of gas. The American boxer, self-labelled as “Mr Money”, would go down as a boxer with more money earned than any other fighter before him and a near $200 million from the last bout.

Mayweather battered McGregor around the ring in the later stages of the bout with the referee intervening in the tenth round. With 1:05 to go in the round of 12 rounds, a flurry of punches by Mayweather forced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight. The Irishman McGregor boxed surprisingly well, given his credentials as a MMA artist, but after landing some shots in the early rounds, his punches lost their weight behind them and it allowed Mayweather to go into the pursuit.

Many people attached to different sports followed the much-hyped bout in Las Vegas with India’s own professional boxer Vijender Singh in attendance in Vegas.

The 20,000 capacity arena was filled by 14,623 people who cheered McGregor on but the volume died down as Mayweather grew into the bout.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 