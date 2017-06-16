Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: Why one-off circus could be one-sided affair

Conor McGregor will have to adopt a more sideways stance. (Source: AP) Conor McGregor will have to adopt a more sideways stance. (Source: AP)

Heavier gloves

In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), fighters must wear gloves which weigh at least four ounces and can go up to a little over six ounces in the heavier weight categories. Promoter Dana White told ESPN that both McGregor and Mayweather would wear gloves that weigh 10 ounces. The padding in boxing gloves means the impact of the punches is bound to be less than in MMA. The additional padding and bigger gloves also mean McGregor may find himself in striking range of Mayweather more often than compared to in MMA.

All about the punch

In MMA fighters generally try to maintain a greater distance from opponents because they are wary of takedowns and attacks can come from different parts — feet, legs, elbows, hands and knees. Longer punches MMA fighters tend to throw may not be effective in boxing because opponents tend to stay closer to each other.

600- The average number of punches a fighter throws in a bout in boxing. In MMA, the number falls to 250.

Stance

In MMA, fighters tend to stay squarer as that helps them tackle the various forms of attack an opponent can throw. McGregor will have to adopt a more sideways stance — proven to be effective in boxing — because it increases the power of the punches thrown and reduces the target area of an opponent.

Ring-size

In MMA, the fight is held in a cage which is an Octagon which has a bigger square area than a boxing ring. In a cage, there are no ropes which a fighter can lean into. How McGregor adapts to the boxing ring will be key to how long he lasts. Also, McGregor will have to train wearing shoes. MMA fighters don’t wear shoes as a rule, and padding on the feet is also prohibited.

Length of the fight

Will McGregor have the stamina to last 12 rounds of three minutes each — that is 36 minutes of boxing? MMA is only three five-minute rounds, or five five minute rounds when it’s a title fight — a maximum of 25 minutes. Does McGregor have the stamina to fight 12 rounds in the ring? In August, McGregor went five rounds in a welterweight rematch against Nate Diaz — the only UFC fighter he’s lost to.

