Competing in the first youth nationals was a big opportunity, says Chandigarh boxer Sawan Gill

For the last seven years, Chandigarh boxer Sawan Gill has faced the problem every budding boxer faces. From starting his career in the 40 kg category, 16-year-old Gill has competed in an increasing weight category every following year, and last week, Gill became the national champion in the 91 kg category in the First All India National Youth Boxing Championship by Boxing Federation of India in Delhi. Gill, who trains at the Sector 42 Boxing Coaching Centre, scored a 5-0 win over Himmat of Services in the final and emerged as the champion.

”For the last five years, there has been no youth national due to federation problems. But competing in the first youth nationals was a big opportunity and I am happy that I won the title. I had lost to Himmat earlier this month in the school nationals but I worked with our coach Bhagwant Singh after the loss. It was a tough tournament and to score a win over Services boxers will boost my confidence,” shared Gill, who is a student of SD Public School, Sector 32.

Gill, whose father Anand Prakash is an ASI with Haryana Police, started boxing in 2007 after trying his luck in skating. The 6’2’’ tall youngster won the gold medal in the Chandigarh State Boxing Championship in 40 kg in 2012, before winning the title in 50 kg in 2013. Gill followed that performance with a bronze medal in the 64 kg category in school nationals in Anandpur Sahib in 2015 before winning the bronze medal in school nationals in Delhi earlier this month. “I have been gaining weight due to my height also and my categories have been shifting constantly. But I have learned to adjust. The bronze medal in Anandpur Sahib school nationals made me confident in weight categories above 60 kg and competing in higher weight categories has helped my game. This win in the youth nationals has also guaranteed me a spot in the Indian team national camp in Aurangabad and I am looking forward to the opportunity,” shared Gill.

Coach Bhagwant Singh has seen the boxer since his junior days and believes that the youngster will now settle in a weight category. “Sawan has dominated his weight categories and he is quick to adapt to the new weight. His biggest strengths have been straight punching and his swift footwork. This helps him against boxers who are heavier than him. The Aurangabad camp experience will also raise his game,” said the coach.