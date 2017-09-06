Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India bag 10 medals on Day 3

India claimed 10 medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. (Source: AP) India claimed 10 medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. (Source: AP)

India had a productive Day 3 at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday, grabbing 10 medals including three golds by Muthupandi Raja in the 62 kg youth boys section with a total lift of 260 kg (110 kg in snatch + 150kg in clean and jerk), Deepak Lather in youth boys’ and junior men’s section in 69 kg body weight categories and Erra Deexitha in 58kg junior women’s section with a total lift of 167kg (73kg +94kg).

Other than a gold, Raja also added in his kitty a silver in 62 kg junior men category with a total lift of 260 kg. In the women’s category, Saraswati Rout won herself a bronze in 58 kg category, lifting a total of 179kg (82kg + 97kg). Vandana Gupta also won a bronze medal in senior women’s section in the 63kg weight category. Meanwhile, P Umeshwori came out of the tournament with two silvers in youth girls’ and junior women’s 63 kg cateogry each.

Deepak Lather turned out to be India’s best man, winning the country three medals on the day. Other than the gold in 69 kg category, he also took home the bronze medal in senior men’s section, lifting a total weight of 295kg (138kg + 157kg).

