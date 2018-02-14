Commonwealth Games organisers embarrassed after mistake in tickets discovered

Gold Coast will host the next Commonwealth Games. Gold Coast will host the next Commonwealth Games.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games organisers had to face an embarrassment on Tuesday after it was discovered that the tickets for the opening ceremony were sent out with the wrong day written on it. According to reports, around 14,000 tickets for the event were printed with “Thursday, April 4”, when in fact, it should have been “Wednesday, April 4”. The Australian organisers, according to reporters, admitted that the error is embarrassing.

“I was disappointed when Ticketek (the ticketing provider) informed us they had picked up the error,” Games chief Mark Peters was quoted by reporters as saying. He further added that it was a mistake that no one wanted. “The ticketing process has gone really well and this is a glitch that none of us wanted.” Peters further said that as of now there were no plans to reprint the tickets. “It’s easily rectified in terms of we are going out to all individuals saying this is an absolutely valid ticket,” he said.

According to Gold Coast Bulletin, the problems for the organisers did not end there as it was later discovered on Wednesday that the tickets for varoous events such as weightlifting, table tennis and triathlon had the wrong times written on them.

The Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast will take place this year from April 4 to April 15, with thousands of athletes and support staff from various countries scheduled to take part in the event. The countries, who were once a part of British Empire take part in the Commonwealth Games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd