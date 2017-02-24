Coaches, referees undergo AIBA courses held in India for first time

For referees and judges, the AIBA Star One course was aimed at enhancing their level especially those working in domestic and global competitions. (Source: Reuters) For referees and judges, the AIBA Star One course was aimed at enhancing their level especially those working in domestic and global competitions. (Source: Reuters)

In a fillip for Indian boxing, 50 coaches and 35 Referees and Judges underwent the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) certification courses conducted in the country for the first time.

The AIBA Star One Coach Certification that started on February 19 was aimed at enriching the knowledge of Indian coaches on teaching the fundamentals of boxing to the youth and aspiring pugilists.

For Referees and Judges, the AIBA Star One course and examination began on February 21 and was aimed at enhancing their level, especially those who are working in domestic and global competitions.

The proposal to organise AIBA One Star Certification Courses for Coaches and RJs was mooted by Boxing Federation of India President, Ajay Singh back in December when the BFI delegation visited Switzerland and met AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu.

The Certification courses for Coaches and Referees and Judges now entitles them to be able to participate in international competitions.

AIBA sent a team of instructors to successfully conduct the courses. Adams Kusior, Chairman AIBA Coaches Commissions and Mofu Makhaya Andile from the AIBA Coaches Commission conducted the Coaches Certification Course while Oswaldo Bisbal and John Wayen Rose, Member- AIBA Commission conducted the One star certification course and examination.

Speaking at the conclusion of the courses, BFI President, Ajay Singh said, “The response of AIBA towards the federation has been great. They have shown lot of confidence in us and are willing to jointly hold more Certification Courses and other activities in India in near future.”

The courses were a mix of theoretical and practical classes emphasising on the changes in rules and covering all aspects required for being a good AIBA RJ when officiating. The lectures were also followed by some exhibition bouts to assess the learnings of the participants.