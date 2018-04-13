CM Punk to face Mike Jackson at UFC 225

CM Punk left WWE and then signed a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship. (Source: Reuters) CM Punk left WWE and then signed a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship. (Source: Reuters)

Former WWE wrestler Phil Brooks, popularly known by his in-ring moniker “CM Punk”, will return to Octagon for his second professional MMA fight against Mike “The Truth” Jackson in UFC 225, the UFC announced on Thursday. The UFC further said that the pay-per-view event will take place on June 9 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois – Punk’s hometown.

It will be Punk’s second fight in the UFC brand as he competed in his first match in September 2016 against Mickey Gall. His transition from WWE to UFC did not have a bright start after he was made to tap out in just 2 minutes 16 seconds by Gall in the middleweight category fight.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Punk left WWE in January 2014 after a reported tiff with the management. He last competed in a WWE ring in the Royal Rumble 2014 where he was eliminated by Kane. In December 2014, the “Best in the world” signed with UFC for a multi-fight contract. The 39-year will now face Jackson, who has also lost his lone fight to Gall.

After losing to Gall, Jackson lobbied heavily to be the next fighter to face Punk in the Octagon. Now with his wish being granted and the fight officially being announced, Jackson said that it is now time to entertain the masses. “I’ve been speaking this fight into existence for two years. The marketing and promoting has paid off. Now it’s time to entertain the masses and give them their money’s worth,” he was quoted as saying by CBS Sports.

Apart from Punk vs Jackson, the UFC 225 will also feature a women’s featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson.

