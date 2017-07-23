Chris Weidman tops Kelvin Gastelum in Ultimate Fighting Championship college homecoming

Chris Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum with an arm triangle choke at 3:45 of the third round on Saturday night. (Source: Twitter) Chris Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum with an arm triangle choke at 3:45 of the third round on Saturday night. (Source: Twitter)

Chris Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum with an arm triangle choke at 3:45 of the third round Saturday night in a UFC on Fox event at Nassau Coliseum.

Weidman the former Hofstra wrestler fighting just across the Hempstead Turnpike from the university’s campus, snapped a three-fight losing streak to improve to 14-3. Gastelum dropped to 14-4-0 with one no-decision.

After spending much of the first two minutes feinting and circling, Weidman successfully wrestled Gastelum to the canvas. But with seconds left in the round, Gastelum landed a hook to Weidman’s chin that dropped the former middleweight champion before the bell rang.

Weidman then relied on his wrestling skills against the former Ultimate Fighter winner, setting up opportunities to land hard, accurate punches in the third. Following a sequence in which the two grappled alongside the cage, Weidman took down Gastelum and transitioned to the submission. After a few moments, Gastelum tapped out.

