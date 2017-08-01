‘Chinese products don’t last long’: Vijender Singh, Zulpikar Maimaitiali indulge in war of words

Vijender Singh, is eyeing to claim double titles in a winner-takes-all show. Vijender Singh, is eyeing to claim double titles in a winner-takes-all show.

After a long break, WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh returns to action and this time, he is loaded with a lot of words ahead of his bout against China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali, which is scheduled for August 5 in Mumbai.

The Haryana lad, who defended his title in his last bout against Francis Cheka, and the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Maimaitiali were involved in war of words after Vijender’s comment on “Chinese durability”. The Beijing Olympics bronze-medalist is eyeing to claim double titles in a winner-takes-all show.

“Just pray for me. I will try my 100 per cent for another knock-out. I will try to finish the bout as early as possible. But you never know with the Chinese. Chinese products are not known to last long,” the Beijing Olympics bronze- medallist said.

Replying to Vijender’s comments, the 23-year old Chinese said, “I will show Vijender what Chinese are capable of, we have shown India time and again what China is capable of, it’s time that Vijender too learns his lesson. I am coming to your home, Vijender, on 5th August and will take back your belt along with mine. I am going to knock you out in the early rounds.”

With both the boxers standing a chance to grab double titles, the Chinese No.1 said he is fully prepared for the fight which is also his one of the biggest fights in his pro boxing career.

“I am fully prepared for this fight, this will be a big fight of my career as I am eyeing second belt of my pro career. I don’t think he ever stood a chance in front of me, he thinks I am a kid. I will show what this kid is made of,” Maimaitiali concluded.

