Chinese President Xi promotes 2022 Winter Olympics with visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need for sustainability and post-event planning on a visit to ski venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Xi’s trip yesterday to Chongli in Hebei province adjoining Beijing marks the latest bid to ramp up enthusiasm for the games, which China hopes to leverage to promote winter sports in the country.

Beijing’s urban center will host indoor events such as ice hockey and figure skating, largely in venues left over from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

However, a lack of mountains and natural snow requires that ski events be held in Chongli as well as Beijing’s rural Yanqing county.

Beijing was awarded the games 2015, defeating Almaty, Kazakhstan, to become the first city to have been awarded both the Summer and Winter Olympics.