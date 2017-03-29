Chennai’s Srinath Narayanan set to become India’s 46th Grandmaster

Srinath had already secured five GM norms. (Source: Reuters) Srinath had already secured five GM norms. (Source: Reuters)

Chennai’s Srinath Narayanan is set to become India’s 46th Grandmaster after he defeated Spanish GM David Anton Guijarro at the ongoing Sharjah Masters 2017

chess tournament.

The 23-year-old, who had become India’s youngest FIDE-rated player in 2002 when he was just eight, also finished as joint winner in the Under-12 World Championship in 2005 in France.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated Srinath on Twitter and wrote: “Congrats srinath narayan. Welcome to the GM fold. Still remember you visiting us many years ago & I tried suggesting books! Impressive play.”

Srinath became an International Master at the age of 14 and crossed the 2500 Elo rating a few months back.

He had already secured five GM norms. He won his first GM norm in 2012 by winning the Asian Junior Chess Championship, which he won again the next year.

Noted coach and Grandmaster R B Ramesh congratulated Srinath on his achievement and said the Chennai player had shown promise from a young age.

“He (Srinath) became an IM at the age of 14, won the world under-12 championship. He took some time to become a GM, but is a talented player. With more hard work, he can go places,” Ramesh added.

Veteran chess arbiter and former player V Kameswaran wrote on his Facebook page: “Hearty congratulations to Srinath Narayanan on becoming India’s latest Grand Master.”

