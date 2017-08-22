Indian Cue Masters League: Bengaluru Buddies, Chennai Strikers win

Pankaj Advani tamed Amir Sarkosh (Iran) in the Icon match. (Source: PTI) Pankaj Advani tamed Amir Sarkosh (Iran) in the Icon match. (Source: PTI)

Chennai Strikers and Bengaluru Buddies on Tuesday won their respective ties against Hyderabad Hustlers and Gujarat Kings at the Indian Cue Masters League in Ahmedabad, inching closer to secure a place in the semifinals.

Strikers’ player Pankaj Advani and Vidya Pillai first beat Lucky Vatnani and Amee Kamani in the mixed doubles snooker, before Advani trounced Amir Sarkosh in the icon match.

Pillai teamed up with Pandu Rangaiah to defeat Amee Kamani and Anuj Uppal in the mixed doubles pool match in straight games.

The Strikers also won the singles pool match with its player Drarminder Lily getting the better of Amir Sarkosh 2-1. They also rounded up their perfect show in the singles snooker with Faisal Khan beating Kamal Chawla.

In the second tie, Andrew Pagett and Daria Sirotina of Bengaluru Buddies outsmarted Darren Morgan and Anastasia Nachaeva of Gujarat Kings 2-1 in a thrilling clash. Morgan, however, exacted a revenge by beating Pagett 2-0 in the icon match.

Gujarat restored parity in the mixed doubles pool match as Alok Kumar and Daria irotina came from a 1-0 deficit to win the next two frames against Varun Madan and AnastasiaNechaeva.

