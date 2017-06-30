Renovated Chandgiram wrestling hall inaugurated by Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar today inaugurated the renovated Chandgiram wrestling hall. (Source: PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar today inaugurated the renovated Chandgiram wrestling hall. (Source: PTI)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Chandgiram wrestling hall in New Delhi on the death anniversary of the legendary grappler. Chandgiram had won a gold medal in the 1970 Asian Games and also represented India in the 1972 Olympics. The wrestling hall has been well known for training young talents and female wrestlers.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was also present at the grand opening of the hall, said Chandgiram’s contribution towards the development of women’s wrestling in India is immense.

“He began women wrestling in 1990s and trained many women for wrestling competitions,” said Singh.

Sushil also lauded the renovated air conditioned hall, saying, “I have seen such halls in Olympic Training Centers Colarado USA and Bulgaria. I am happy that akhadas in India are also being modernised.”

The akhada has been made air conditioned, with modern facilities such as wrestling mat, battle rope training, TRX practice, wrestling training through video/projector, gym and weight training, besides hostels for men and women. Diet is managed under the supervision of a professional

dietician and a Russian trainer, Devis will give strength training.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App