Centre sanctions Rs 200 crore for sports in Valley, says Vijay Goel

The central government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore to develop sports infrastructure in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said this after his meeting with Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Imran Raza Ansari in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed ways to encourage sports activities in the Valley.

“He (Ansari) came with the mindset of development of games in the region- which include construction of stadiums. The Centre has already sanctioned Rs. 200 crore to various districts and states for construction of stadiums. We are making sure that the work is done quickly,” news agency ANI quotes Goel as saying.

Goel added, “We had been working in this direction. There will be better facilitation in the valley as far as sports is concerned, in terms of speeding up of stadiums construction work. Now the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will not go astray and will not be attracted towards destructive activities.”

He had tweeted earlier in the day, “J&K Sports Minister Imran Raza Ansari ji called on today, discussed initiatives to boost #sports activities in the state & youth empowerment”

J&K Sports Minister Imran Raza Ansari ji called on today,discussed initiatives to boost #sports activities in the state & youth empowerment pic.twitter.com/NY3F3HDhHZ — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 8 June 2017

The minister felt it important for more facilities to be available in the state to channelise the energy of the youth is in the right direction.

J&K #youth has tremendous potential to excel in the arena of #sports & work for nation building & we’re committed to provide them the best. pic.twitter.com/FmiUprMAjh — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 8 June 2017

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has tremendous potential to excel in the arena of sports and work for nation building and we’re committed to provide them the best.”

He further added that youth from Jammu and Kashmir will be appointed coaches by the government. “The other day in our institute in Patiala we have given a lot of youth from Jammu and Kashmir opportunity to do coaching courses and many among those will be appointed coaches by the government.”

Ansari, who is also the head of youth services and technical education, said that there is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir. “I thank Goel saab for all the help, all our demands are being considered. There is a lot of talent in Jammu and Kashmir and they just need good guidance. Sports was in the background in Jammu and Kashmir before Goel saab.”

