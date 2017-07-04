CEAT becomes title sponsor for Ultimate Table Tennis

CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis will start from July 13 in Chennai and then will move to Delhi from July 21. (Source: File) CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis will start from July 13 in Chennai and then will move to Delhi from July 21. (Source: File)

Tyre manufacturing brand CEAT has come on board as title sponsor of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) today. CEAT is the flagship company of Rs 22,000-crore RPG Enterprises and with this new association, the league will be called CEAT UTT.

“Table Tennis is a very dynamic sport and we are very happy to come on board as the title sponsor for Ultimate Table Tennis which has the potential to revolutionise the sport in India,” said Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Limited.

The corporate giant further stated that apart from the title sponsorship, they would continue to help the players in different ways like they do with other Indian sports.

CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis will start from July 13 in Chennai and then will move to Delhi from July 21 and the ultimate culmination, two semifinals and final, will be held in Mumbai from July 26.

The league will have 24 of the best Indians as well as 24 world-class international players competing against one another through six clubs.

Each club will have eight players—four men and four women with an equal mix of overseas and Indian players, apart from a foreign and an Indian coach.

The league will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar and JioTV.

