Brock Lesnar receives one-year ban for doping violation

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year for a doping violation, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Wednesday.

Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test on June 28 last year and an in-competition urine test on July 9 at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, USADA said in a press release.

Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent that can indirectly raise natural testosterone levels in the body, and can also counter the side-effects of anabolic steroid use.

The suspension started on July 15, six days after the American-born Canadian resident competed in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 200, beating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in his first appearance in the octagon since December 2011.

Lesnar was a noted professional wrestler before switching to UFC, where he quickly found success.