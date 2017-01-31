Brock Lesnar beats down Big Show after the cameras switched off at Raw

After the end of Raw and even after the cameras were off, Brock Lesnar did not leave the ring. (Source: WWE) After the end of Raw and even after the cameras were off, Brock Lesnar did not leave the ring. (Source: WWE)

Brock Lesnar was on a roll at Raw. It was expected that he would be fired up following his elimination from the Royal Rumble. On Monday, he challenged Goldberg to a match at Wrestlemania 33. After the end of Raw and even after the cameras were off, he did not leave the ring. Instead, he challenged anyone in the locker room who comes on to the ring, to a match.

The man who accepted his challenge, was the Big Show. The Giant went for the choke slam first but the Beast got out of the hold. He then got Big Show on the mat by pulling an F5 on him. He then left the ring with Big Show still down and the fans still cheering.

What Happened After WWE #RAW Went Off The Air With Brock Lesnar? (Video) http://t.co/sSQY4u28oY — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) 31 January 2017

Lesnar was looking practically unstoppable at the Royal Rumble and was running through opponents. This was until Goldberg entered the ring. He came and speared Lesnar to topple him over the rope and onto the ground, thus eliminating him. It meant that Lesnar had another unsuccessful year at the Royal Rumble.

Earlier, Rollins had called out Stephanie McMahon. She did come and explained Rollins some news. She said that Triple H is scared of what he would do to Rollins, and she told Triple H not to do anything. Rollins replied that he has nothing to lose and told Stephanie that Triple H was scared of him as he would end his legacy.

