Britain’s Laura Muir celebrates double gold at European indoors

Britain’s Laura Muir completed a golden double at the European indoor track and field championships Sunday with victory in the 3,000 meters.

The Scottish runner won the 3,000 meters in a championship-record time of 8 minutes 35.67 seconds, winning by almost eight seconds from Kenyan-born Turkish runner Yasemin Can.

The bronze went to another British runner, Eilish McColgan.

Spain’s Adel Mechaal won the men’s 3,000 in 8:00.60, narrowly ahead of Norwegian Henrik Ingebrigtsen, with third place going to German runner Richard Ringer.

It was the first individual title for Mechaal, who is originally from Morocco and won silver in the 5,000 at last year’s European championships.

Nelson Evora of Portugal retained his European indoor title in the triple jump with a leap of 17 meters 20 centimeters. That was 7cm further than Italian Fabrizio Donato managed for silver, which was just one centimeter further than German bronze medalist Max Hess.