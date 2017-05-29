Bring best coaches and support staff to provide training to athletes: Sports Ministry to NSFs

Vijay Goel said financial assistance to NFS is one of the major steps. (Source: PTI) Vijay Goel said financial assistance to NFS is one of the major steps. (Source: PTI)

Aiming for better results at world meets and in an aim to make India a sporting powerhouse, Sports Minister Vijay Goel chaired a meeting with members of Indian Olympic Association, Sports Authority of India, Olympic Task Force and Top Scheme Committee.

“Shri Goel stressed that the federations should bring best coaches and support staff to provide training to the athletes. Goel said that we should upgrade the sports infrastructure, spot talent at a very young age, monitor performance, promote school and university level games in a big way, utilise stadiums to their full potential and involve best available coaching academies in training of the sportspersons,” Sports Ministry said in a press release.

Sports Minister Goel said that financial assistance to National Sports Federations is one of the major steps to better sports scene in India.

“The major steps include enhancement of the amount of financial assistance under the scheme of assistance to the National Sports Federations.

“He said that while a lot has been done to broad base the sports activities in the country a lot is still needed to be done to achieve excellence and make India a sporting powerhouse of the world.”

Identifying the problems faced by Indian athletes, sports secretary Injeti Srinivas said the country possesses talent but we need to identify it.

“What is needed is the ability to identify the talent and nurture them to achieve excellence. The NSFs are required to identify the talent and increase the bench strength of young athletes and provide them strong support system,” Srinivas said.

The release also said that Goel wants to focus on games such as baseball, cycling, martial arts etc. Also, the Sports Minister wants IOA to “take the lead in various spheres like dispute resolution in the NSFs, holding of National Games regularly, holding of multi-disciplinary mega events in India etc.”

