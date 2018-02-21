Breaking live sports news and updates: India vs South Africa, Tri-series final, UEFA Champions League

Plenty of sporting action up ahead of us on February 21, 2018. On schedule for today are the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, Trans-Tasman T20 series final between Australia and New Zealand, Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, India women take on South Africa followed by their male counterparts – both looking to seal off the T20 series and that will be followed by UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first legs. Catch live updates from around the world of sports.
Live Sports News and Updates on February 2, 2018:
New Zealand have opted to bat first at Eden Park, Auckland in the Tri-series final against Australia. The Aussies are yet to be beaten in the tri-series. Follow live score and updates here.
As we enter the knockout stages of the domestic 50-over tournament in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, today's fixtures: Hyderabad take on Karnataka while Mumbai take on Maharashtra.
Karnataka are batting first against Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.
Mumbai are batting first against Maharashtra at the Air Force Complex ground in Palam, Delhi.
Last night, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge while Bayern Munich blitzed past Besiktas with a 5-0 scoreline. Missed the game in London? Check out the highlights here.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thinks the performance was "almost perfect" while the goal scorer Willian wants the Blues to attack in the return leg.
PREVIEW: A look ahead to India vs South Africa 2nd T20. South Africa have lost seven of eight matches now. To make things worse, the selection committee have come under criticism for putting an inexperienced Aiden Markram as skipper for ODIs when Faf du Plessis pulled out with injury.
Rashid Khan climbs to joint-top ICC ODI bowler: Alongside Bumrah, Afghanistan spinner Rashid is the top-ranked ODI bowler. But how fair is it considering the opposition he's faced?
Wristspinners are Superheroes! From being regarded as an indulgence earlier, wristspinners are now an asset
Corruption in Pakistan cricket has robbed them of a former legend's son: Shabby treatment at home has forced former Pakistan great Abdul Qadir’s son, Usman, to pursue cricket in Australia.
Karun Nair scored 303 to become first Indian to reach a triple ton and yet finds himself out of favour and place. He turns focus to Vijay Hazare Trophy
BWF are contemplating reducing on-court interactions between a player and a coach. Something that could hurt the results for Indian shuttlers like Srikanth and Sindhu
Hello and Good Morning to our live blog as we cover today's action packed sports calendar. Plenty in store. Winter Olympics, Tri-series final in Auckland, Vijay Hazare Trophy, India vs South Africa for both men and women and then UEFA Champions League. PHEW!