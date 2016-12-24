Brazil government to run Rio’s Olympic Park venues

Rio de Janeiro cancelled its first and only attempt to sell the facilities in an auction. (Source: Reuters) Rio de Janeiro cancelled its first and only attempt to sell the facilities in an auction. (Source: Reuters)

Rio de Janeiro has given responsibility for the Olympic Park sports venues it built for the Summer Games to Brazil’s federal government after a failed bid to auction them off.

Brazil’s Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani said the federal government will operate the two arenas, the velodrome and the tennis facilities. He said during a Friday ceremony that exactly how the venues are used will be determined by Brazil’s Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

Rio de Janeiro earlier this week cancelled its first and only attempt to sell the facilities in an auction.

Organisers said that the only bidder failed to provide required assurances for a 25-year concession. They didn’t say how much the bid was for.