Boxing Federation of India to host AIBA two-star coaches course

This course will be conducted with the assistance from the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC). The participants will arrive in India on September 19, and undergo the course from September 20 to 26 before departing on September 27, the ASBC said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 19, 2017 4:21 pm
The Boxing Federation of India will host the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) 2-star coaches course at the national academy in Rohtak next month.

The course fee has been put at USD 150 per participant. Coaches, who have already received an AIBA 1-Star Coach Certificate, are eligible to take part in the course. The course will contain both theoretical and practical classes in Rohtak.

Following this, India will be hosting the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships in November in Guwahati.

