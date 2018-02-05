Boxing could be expelled from Olympics, IOC warns AIBA

Boxing could be out of Olympics in Tokyo. (PTI Photo) Boxing could be out of Olympics in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)

Boxing could be excluded from the 2020 Tokyo Games if the sport doesn’t sort out its governance and finance issues, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach warned on Sunday.

Speaking in Pyeongchang ahead of next week’s Winter Olympics, Bach expressed concern about how the sport is run and said, “The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing in the programs of the Youth Olympics 2018 and Tokyo 2020.”

He added that the IOC would be freezing all contacts with the sport’s governing body AIBA, saying, “All financial payments to AIBA are suspended. The IOC wants a report by April 30 on what progress is being made.”

AIBA, in a reply on Sunday, stated that it has submitted a progress report and is taking positive steps. Boxing, which has been part of every Olympics except the 1904 edition, has faced doping and refereeing issues for a decade. After several rule changes, AIBA faced criticism over controversial decisions at the Rio Olympics which led to suspension of judges.

Riven with in-fighting

The governing body has also been riven with in-fighting for months. AIBA President Dr CK Wu was initially suspended and later stepped down in November after a dispute with the executive committee. Interim president Franco Falcinelli resigned abruptly, which led to the elevation of Uzbek Vice-President Gafur Rakhimov — a contentious figure who has been identified by US treasury department as having ties with organised crime.

Bach said, “There are issues surrounding to say, diplomatically, the new interim president of AIBA. We have been on this case of the refereeing in Rio. We at the time received a report from a committee having been established by AIBA which was dismissing these concerns, but from the fact that refereeing is a part of the decision we already took in December … and that we were requesting more information, you can conclude that we are still looking into this issue.”

