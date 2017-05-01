Boxing body bars visitors, phones for players

The new code of conduct will be put down on a Rs 50 stamp paper, which boxers will have to sign along with providing details of their Aadhar numbers. (Representational) The new code of conduct will be put down on a Rs 50 stamp paper, which boxers will have to sign along with providing details of their Aadhar numbers. (Representational)

To instil “fear and discipline” in the minds of the players, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has come up with a set of detailed dos and dont’s, the violation of which will see boxers getting expelled from tournaments, the national team and camps. Among other restrictions, the code asks the country’s pugilists to desist from getting persons of the “same or opposite gender” to their rooms, not to use “profanity and derogatory words” and forbids them from using their mobile phones or any other electronic device during practice session or “curfew hours”.

The new code of conduct will be put down on a Rs 50 stamp paper, which boxers will have to sign along with providing details of their Aadhar numbers. Refusing to come on record, a BFI official said the move was done to “ensure discipline in the camp”. “Some checks and balances need to be put in place. By putting them on stamp paper, we wanted to instill fear in their minds. It also shows that we are serious about it,” he said.

According to the new guidelines, boxers will also need permission from the federation before getting into any sponsorship deals or to train outside the national coaching camps. “I recognise that my participation in the coaching camp is an honour,” reads the 28-point draft, which has been sent to athletes, coaches and support staff.

Expected behaviour

Before getting into the details, the note begins by outlining the general behavior expected from the boxers. “Will adhere to all curfews established by Boxing Federation of India designee; Will refrain from the use of performance-limiting drugs including, but not limited to, tobacco and alcohol,” the code reads. It also warns the boxers from engaging in “verbal, physical or sexual abuse”. It further adds, “Will not bring other persons of the same or opposite gender to myself into accommodation areas unless permitted and supervised by my coach or team manager.”

The boxers, who usually listen to music during training, have also been barred from using any electrical devices during “practice, team functions, competitions and curfew hours”. The code does not define “curfew hours”. There is also a gag on talking to the media without “express permission of the Boxing Federation of India”. Besides, the diktat specifies that “any member present during any violation of the Code of Conduct should leave the area immediately or be considered a participant by choice”.

In case of violation of any of these points, the BFI will initiate disciplinary action against the boxer, which include “temporary or permanent termination of BFI coaching camps or suspension from BFI activities/competition for a specified period”. For a national team member, the action would include “immediate dismissal from the team or withholding a portion or entire stipend entitled to the boxer”.

The BFI was formed late last year after years of turmoil and infighting within the federation, which saw India being suspended in December 2012 by the International Boxing Association; it was readmitted as a permanent member of the world body only last December.

In the interim, the boxers suffered the most as India were not invited for several international tournaments. It resulted in a dismal show at the Rio Olympics, where India returned without any medal after back-to-back podium finishes in Beijing and London.

