Boxer Sachin Siwach wins gold at Commonwealth Youth Games

Sachin Siwach wins gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games. (Source: Lakshya Sports Twitter) Sachin Siwach wins gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games. (Source: Lakshya Sports Twitter)

World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach on Sunday clinched a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games after defeating Welsh boxer James Nathan Prober 4-1 in the final.

Siwach, who won gold last year, was the only one of the 103 boxers to have clinched a gold so far in the tournament, taking place in Bahamas. He had stormed into the finals after defeating SA Kuse 5-0. The World Youth Champion was also the flag bearer of India for the tournament.

Earlier this month, the boxer had claimed a silver medal at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship after losing 5-0 to Uzbekistan’s Samandar Kholmurodov in the final in Bangkok.

Jony is the only other Indian to have claimed a medal at the ongoing tournament in Bahamas. She lost her final bout in the lightweight (60kg) category to Australian boxer Ella Jade Boot by a margin of a single point to claim silver.

Earlier, Muhammed Etash Khan won bronze in the bantamweight (56kg) division after losing in the semifinals. Khan went down 2-3 to England’s Reuben Shiloh Defreitas.

