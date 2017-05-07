Boxer Kavinder Singh Bisht qualifies for World Championships

Kavinder Singh Bisht was up against Malaysia’s Salam Abdul Kasim but got a walkover this morning. Kavinder Singh Bisht was up against Malaysia’s Salam Abdul Kasim but got a walkover this morning.

Indian boxer Kavinder Singh Bisht (52kg) qualified for the World Championships after getting a walkover in his box-off at the Asian Championships. Bisht was up against Malaysia’s Salam Abdul Kasim but got a walkover this morning.

Top six boxers from each weight category in the Asian event will qualify for the World Championships in Germany scheduled from August 25. Bisht had lost in the quarterfinals of the ongoing event.

With Bisht, India now have five boxers confirmed for the World Championships. The others to have qualified are the bronze medal winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Phangal (49kg) and silver-medallists Shiva Thapa (60kg) and Sumit Sangwan (91kg).

India’s medal count stands at four in the current edition, similar to 2015 even though the medals won were one silver and three bronze in that year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now