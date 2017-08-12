Latest News

Botswana miss out after baton drop, United States run year’s fastest time

Bahamas, Olympic champions on the same track five years ago, also failed to qualify for the final as did Jamaica. Botswana, among the title favourites, were fifth but quickly making up ground on the leaders at the end of the third leg of the second semi-final.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 12, 2017 7:20 pm
World Athletics Championship, Botswana, United States, Nijel Amos Karabo Sibanda went on to complete the race and Botswana still finished sixth, ahead of Japan. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Botswana missed out on the men’s 4×400 metres relay final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday after dropping the baton in their semi-final heat while the United States ran the year’s fastest time.

Bahamas, Olympic champions on the same track five years ago, also failed to qualify for the final as did Jamaica. Botswana, among the title favourites, were fifth but quickly making up ground on the leaders at the end of the third leg of the second semi-final when Nijel Amos tried to hand the baton to Karabo Sibanda.

Sibanda took the baton but it slipped out of his hand and, as he went to pick it up, he collided with Brazil’s Anderson Henriques who was left sprawled on the track and had to be helped away.

Sibanda went on to complete the race and Botswana still finished sixth, ahead of Japan. The U.S., aiming for a seventh world title in a row, ignored the trouble behind them as they stormed away to win the heat in 2:59.23 ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Belgium.

Belgium snatched third spot from Britain when Kevin Borlee pipped Martin Rooney on the final straight. Britain still went through as one of the fastest losers as did France who were fifth in the heat in 3:00.93 but still faster than Spain, winners of the first semi-final in 3:01.72.

Spain were followed by Poland and Cuba, the other qualifiers for Sunday’s final. Jamaica were fourth while Bahamas, who also won bronze in Rio de Janeiro last year, trailed home in sixth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
39
Zone A - Match 23
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-21)
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24
Aug 12, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 25 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 25

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 