‘Borders on being defamatory,’ MC Mary Kom denies demanding Shiva Thapa’s removal from TOP scheme

Olympic bronze medallist and five-time world champion MC Mary Kom denied reports that she had demanded Shiva Thapa’s ouster from the Target Olympic Podium. Reports had emerged earlier that Mary Kom had demanded Thapa’s removal from the TOP scheme and that she had termed his career as over.

“The article states that I have termed Shiva Thapa’s career as over and he would do nothing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is completely fabricated and it borders on being defamatory,” Mary Kom said in her statement, “Let me put this on record, I have never said anything like Shiva’s career being over and he should be dropped from the TOP scheme,” she added.

“Playing with the reputation of a hard-working boxer using falsehood is not acceptable to me.”

Mary Kom is part of the ‘TOP Scheme Elite Athletes Identification Committee’ alongwith Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra. The committee is tasked with elaborating norms for the selection of sportsmen that fit into the TOP scheme, which, according to the Sports Ministry, aims at identifying and supporting potential medal prospects for the 2020 Olympic.

Thapa is one of the athletes that has been identified in the scheme. The 23-year-old is currently preparing for the World Championships, where he won a bronze medal in 2015, at a training trip in France. He recently won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Tashkent.

Mary Kom also denied reports of her saying that former Commonwealth Games medallist Manoj Kumar was past his prime. Manoj will also be playing at the World Championships. “I would categorically like to state that I have never used the term “overage” for Manoj Kumar as has been stated by the unnamed source quoted,” she stated.

“…this kind of stories without proper verification of facts is tantamount to playing with my reputation,” she added.

